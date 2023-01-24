EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – While most residents in western Massachusetts have had a winter with very little snow, many finally got some on Monday. And it’s to the delight of ski shops in our area.

22News spoke with the co-owner of Competitive Edge Ski & Bike in East Longmeadow. Gary Kennedy told us the season for skiing was great until late December but now conditions appear to be better.

He noted it’s not even so much about getting snow, it’s more about staying cold enough to maintain it, “The season has kicked in! Sometimes it’s early, sometimes it’s late, this year was late, but it’s here now and it’s looking great all over the Northeast… I just got a call from a friend up at the mountain and his words were ‘awesome right now.'”

Parts of Franklin and Berkshire Counties got up to 10 inches of snow with this past storm creating some ideal skiing conditions for those areas.