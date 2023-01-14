SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and 1 on Monday, football fans will be busy with entertainment the next few days and weekends.

Typically, this time of year though, the Patriots are playing for their postseason lives with New Englanders rooting them on to advance. This year however, New England came up short but it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down local business.

“Because now that the Patriots aren’t in it, a lot of people have house parties when they’re in it, and so now it’s not the Patriots’ year obviously,” said Chris Arillotta, owner of Christopher’s Tavern in Springfield. He predicts, “Maybe there will be a lot more interest in the games, a lot of people might go out because they tend to not have as many home parties.”

Patriots or not, bars were packed throughout New England Saturday and it’s another reminder about how much sports bars and restaurants rely on the NFL for business. Even though most of the football fans inside of Christopher’s Tavern on Saturday were loyal Pats followers, many headed out to watch other playoff games as a fun consolation.

“Oh just for the entertainment value and the excitement in the crowd and on the same page it’s fun to watch, said Scott Cordis of Wilbraham.

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently leading the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-7 at the halftime mark. The wild card round continues with three games scheduled for Sunday.