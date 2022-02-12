SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stores across the nation, and here in Massachusetts, are decorated for Super Bowl LVI.

It’s a way to let shoppers know that there is a big game on Sunday, whether they know or not. Americans are expected to consume about 1.4 billion chicken wings on game day, matching last year’s record, according to the Chicken Council.

But this year, despite the supply pressures, the industry has been long preparing to make sure the same amount of wings gets to consumers this Super Bowl, along with other popular foods.

22News spoke with Tricia Hay, Store Director of Big Y on Cooley Street in Springfield, who told us how her store is preparing for the big game. “Our meat department, we have different varieties, our barbecue and a lot of different things going on.”

