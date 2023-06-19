SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Strawberry season is underway and people all over western Massachusetts are visiting local farms to bring home some fresh fruit.

The shifting weather patterns of the winter, though have made harvesting slightly more difficult this year. 22News stopped by Calabrese Farm in Southwick Monday, to learn more about the challenges farmers have faced ahead of this year’s strawberry season.

“This strawberry season has been a challenge, we’ve had like a mild winter and then it got cold so it kind of hurt the berries over the winter when they were dormant. Then the spring time, when we were starting to get the flowers on them, we got that really cold frost that night, it was down to 28 and that actually hurt the earlier berries that were on the plants and we lost quite a bit of yield on them,” said Farm Manager Joe Calabrese.

Typically, planting for strawberry season begins in April of the year prior. With this year’s limited supply, it’s recommended you get yours now before they run out.