Local student wins textbook scholarship offered by BBB

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) On Tuesday a Westfield student won a textbook scholarship for veterans and military service members.

The Better Business Bureau of Central New England announced a textbook scholarship for veterans who are attending colleges in the area.

One of the winners is a Westfield state student named Matthew Collier.

To be eligible for the $500 scholarship, students were asked to test their financial literacy with a consumer quiz. The awards are aimed at improving financial literacy while also taking some burden of college costs.

