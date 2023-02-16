AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Local support here in Western Massachusetts continues to pour out to those impacted by the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Supporters gathered at the Agawam Congregational Church this evening for an inter-faith vigil to pray for the victims devastated by the earthquake. 22News spoke with people there who say this is a major humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people are in dire need of help, especially as the disaster hit during the middle of winter.

Halil Kuzu, of the Peace Valley Foundation in Agawam, said, “About 50 million people have been impacted, they have lost everything. Their plan is that they are going to move to safer neighboring cities. They are going to restart their life. For that they need donations. They need our help.”

The death toll from that disaster has climbed to 41,000 people. Local communities, including Peace Valley Foundation, have been collecting donations to help with rescue efforts overseas.

You can learn more about that and how you can support at;