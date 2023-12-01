EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – This first weekend of December will mark a very busy time for many local tree farms.

Many families will be out, searching for the perfect Christmas tree. Squire Farm in East Longmeadow is one of many local tree farms expecting a surge of customers this weekend.

The owner tells us the tree supply isn’t as good as it used to be, so people are trying to get their trees before they’re gone. One of the partners at Squire Farm, Karl Bailey said, “we sold out of pick your own last weekend and so we’re now down to the pre-cut trees, and we have between 400 and 450 trees left, and we started out with somewhere around 900.”

The farm’s 9 to 10 foot trees were sold out last weekend. This year on average, you’ll spend $40 to $100 dollars on your Christmas tree due to the limited supply.

