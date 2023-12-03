CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — This weekend was a popular time for Christmas tree shopping as western Massachusetts moved into the first days in December. 22News visited one local farm where there was no short supply of business or Christmas cheer.

Sprucing up your home with a real, live Christmas tree is a staple of the holiday season for some like East Longmeadow resident Joshua Sand, “It’s the best thing you can do for Christmas.”

Local tree farms were still saturated with business this weekend despite rainy conditions on Sunday. Families eager to continue holiday traditions weren’t going to let a little rain in the forecast keep them from coming out to Paul Bunyan’s here in Chicopee.

“Oh, it’s the best thing ever. It really brings in the Christmas spirit and everything like that,” said Sand. “Even the smell of the trees, and coming out to the farm and cutting it down, especially with my kids, and my mother with me.”

East Longmeadow resident Debbie Sand told 22News, “We come here every year.”

At Paul Bunyan’s, customers can cut their own trees or select a pre-cut one. The staff on hand take care of propping the trees securely onto vehicles.

Sarah Bolton, the sister of the Owner of Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery helps out each year, and she breaks down which types of trees are most popular and how much you can expect to pay for them, “We primarily sell Fraser Firs and they have a long-lasting needle. They can last all the way up to Valentine’s Day so it’s a great tree to purchase. We have trees that range from $30 all the way up to $400 depending on the size. But, your average tree is usually between $60 and $100.”

Customers will be making sure their tree is ready, because Santa will be on the way in just a few short weeks.