Locals celebrate Easter Sunday at St. George’s Greek Orthodox church

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers in Massachusetts are celebrating Easter Sunday at St. George’s Greek Orthodox church.

The Orthodox Christian easter services will begin at 11:00 a.m. for Orthodox Christian families in western Massachusetts and throughout the world, as they celebrate their Easter Sunday.

The orthodox Christian date for Easter Sunday often occurs at a later date than the easter date observed by many western churches since many orthodox churches base their easter date on the Julian calendar, which differs from the gregorian calendar that is used by many western countries.

The day is also known as Pascha Easter and Easter Day.

This time last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Springfield was not able to have in-person services for Holy Week but this year as the state continues to reopen the church community is able to join once again for Easter celebrations.

In the state places of worship must operate at 50 percent of the building’s maximum capacity and practice social distance as well as wearing masks.

Places of worship also cannot have communal gatherings such as coffee hours.