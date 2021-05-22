Locals help One Way Brewery celebrate opening day in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The first brewery in Longmeadow attracted a crowd, helping to celebrate its first day on Saturday.

The One Way Brewery set up a tent outside their Maple Street, making available western Massachusetts’s newest beer called the ‘Kickstarter,’ along with a series of clothing items bearing its logo.

The owner of the brewery, Jason Tsitso, told 22News the story of how the brewery began.

“[We] shared our beer with a bunch of people and really loved doing it. And decided we would take it to the next level. That’s kind of what happened, that’s how we’re here,” Tsitso said.

The new Brewery isn’t licensed for drinking on the premises, so those who purchased the limited four packs of Kickstarter had to wait until they got home to sample the first beer made in Longmeadow.