Locals residents already preparing for tax-free weekend

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – People are already picking out the items they want to purchase during tax-free weekend.

Which is taking place not this weekend, but the following weekend.

On August 17 and 18, items under $2,500 sold here in Massachusetts will have the sales tax waived, and a lot of people have their eyes on some new appliances.

At Manny’s TV & Appliance in Hadley, people are able to come into the store now and pick out the items they want.

If they leave their payment info, the store can process that sale the moment tax-free weekend kicks off. Then you can be sure your items are in stock, and another plus, avoiding the crowds!

Monte Newman, an employee from Manny’s said they’ve also prepared for a surge in deliveries. He told 22News, “We have extra crews on hand, extra trucks. They’ll be delivering earlier and later so we’ll get it all done.”

Manny’s said they’ve been stocking up in preparation for the weekend to have all the appliances that will be in demand.