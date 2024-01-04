CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One way people are getting prepared for the storm, is by stocking up on food and drinks.

In an effort to stay off the roads during the anticipated snowstorm, many people spent their Thursday night grocery shopping in advance.

22News spoke with local resident Derek Clay about why they’re stocking up ahead of the weekend, “I think you should probably do most of your shopping before the snowstorm because it does get pretty treacherous out here and you do get in the way of the snow removal people.”

The Red Cross recommends stocking up on drinking water, canned fruit, nuts, and high-energy snacks.