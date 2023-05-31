LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)– The Town of Longmeadow will be holding it’s annual town election on Tuesday, June 13.

Anyone who has not registered to vote has until June 5. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by mail (4 business days prior) is June 7, and the deadline to apply in person for an absentee ballot is by noon on June 12. More information on the election is on the town’s website.

On the ballot are candidates for the following Town Offices:

One Select Board Member……………………….For Three Years

Three School Committee Members………….For Three Years

One Planning Board Member……………………For Five Years

One Housing Authority Member……………….For Five Years

Voting will take place at Longmeadow Community House, 735 Longmeadow Street. Polls are open from 7 AM – 8 PM.

A link to the specimen ballot can be found here.