LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year around this time Cheryl Blonder Catering becomes quite busy in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Purim.

The holiday is often celebrated with triangular pastries known as Hamantaschen. This year, bakers around the world are donating proceeds from their pastery sales to help Ukrainian refugees.

“Purim is a time that you do Sadaqah which is giving help to people so what I am doing is giving Sadaqah. Some people are donating part of the proceeds, all of it, I’m donating all of it.” Blonder owner of Cheryl Blonder Catering

Blonder said all of her proceeds will benefit Ukrainian refugees in Poland.