Longmeadow businesses grieve following plaza fire, Small Business Saturday

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s devastating fire, destroying Armata’s shopping plaza in Longmeadow has put a damper over Small Business Saturday.

22News found people at neighboring businesses who looked forward to shopping at the plaza.

When the fire tore through Armata’s market and its adjoining businesses on Tuesday it left so many customers from Longmeadow and neighboring Northern Connecticut brokenhearted. Across the street from the destruction, the owner of Bar Beauty Shop had hoped to celebrate Small Business Saturday by going to the stores at Aramata’s plaza.

Andrea Gorecki, the owner of Bar Beauty, told 22News, “It’s hard, we wanted to get our nails done, and we wanted to buy wine, gifts, and go to Armata’s, it’s so tragic.”

Longmeadow native Sally Rubin, returned home this weekend, having planned to have her hair done

to do some small business shopping at the plaza as she had for so many years.

“I was heartbroken, we’ve been shopping there for over forty years, a friend of the family, it’s heartbreaking,” Rubin said.

Sally Rubin prays that a new Armata’s shopping plaza will rise from the ashes, for her and others to support during future Small Business Saturdays, as well as every day of the year.