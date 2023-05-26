LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Fire Department is honoring the retirement of Deputy Chief Jay Macsata.
Deputy Fire Chief Gerald “Jay” Macsata has been with the fire department for 33 years, and he has served as the Deputy Chief of Operations for the last six years. A presentation is being held at the fire station located at 44 Williams Street at 12 p.m. Members of the department will bring Macsata home at around 2 p.m. in honor of his service.
“Deputy, thank you for your service to the Longmeadow Fire Department and the Town of Longmeadow. You have left a great legacy and big shoes to fill,” the Longmeadow Fire Department posted on Facebook.
“His list of accomplishments are long and distinguished. He is leaving a legacy of a safer, better equipped and trained department. He is an outstanding incident manager, emergency manager and dedicated fire service leader.
Deputy was very valuable in the transition and opening of the regional dispatch, purchasing multiple apparatus and major equipment, keeping our staff well equipped in the best protective equipment, development of our new communications system, institution of our cancer prevention program, modernization of our emergency operation center and getting our department and the community through COVID.
As Chief of Department, I could not have asked for anyone better to stand by my side in the good times and the tough times. Thank you for all you have done to make this such a successful organization.”Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn