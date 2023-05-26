LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Fire Department is honoring the retirement of Deputy Chief Jay Macsata.

Deputy Fire Chief Gerald “Jay” Macsata has been with the fire department for 33 years, and he has served as the Deputy Chief of Operations for the last six years. A presentation is being held at the fire station located at 44 Williams Street at 12 p.m. Members of the department will bring Macsata home at around 2 p.m. in honor of his service.

“Deputy, thank you for your service to the Longmeadow Fire Department and the Town of Longmeadow. You have left a great legacy and big shoes to fill,” the Longmeadow Fire Department posted on Facebook.

(Longmeadow Fire Department)

