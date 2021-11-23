Longmeadow fire destroys 58-year business, Armata’s Market burned days before Thanksgiving

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The iconic business, Armata’s Market located on Shaker Road in Longmeadow was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning.

Armata’s has been a locally owned market since 1963 that was open daily offering the community homemade bakery items, such as cakes and pies, breads, pastries, as well as turkeys and all the fixings to go along the tables on Thanksgiving.

In a Facebook post from Armata’s Market, they thank all the first responders who were called to the fire and everyone who contacted them to offer well wishes. The market will announce the options available for Thanksgiving orders.

The market offered prepared meals for Thanksgiving that were scheduled to be picked up on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Some of the meals included a cooked turkey, gravy, rolls, sides such as stuffing, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, candied carrots, and a homemade apple or pumpkin pie.

The homemade pies were a staple to many who knew the market. The available homemade desserts Amata’s had made available for Thanksgiving included, apple pie, pumpkin pie, double chocolate cream pie, pecan pie, and assorted cheesecakes.

“First off we would like to extend our thanks to the all of the First Responders from the surrounding communities who have responded to this devastating fire. Also, to our friends who customers who have reached out and sent their well wishes they are much appreciated,” Armata’s Market stated in the Facebook post. “While a difficult morning, we are grateful that no one was hurt, and all employees are safe.”











(Longmeadow Fire Department)

(Longmeadow Fire Department)













With nearly 400 comments posted just before 3 p.m., the community is offering their help, prayers, and sharing how well they knew the business.