1  of  4
Breaking News
Staff member at East Longmeadow child care center tests positive for COVID-19 FAQs about Stimulus Checks: When? How much? Will I be taxed later? Springfield College postpones commencement due to coronavirus Two West Springfield residents contract coronavirus
Watch Live
2PM: Massachusetts Governor to provide update on COVID-19

Longmeadow resident tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow has reported its first case of COVID-19.

According to a statement released by the town, the individual is in isolation at home at this time.

“We are monitoring this case very closely, in accordance with all Department of Public Health guidelines,” Town Manager Lyn N. Simmons said. “We will continue to keep the residents of Longmeadow updated as more information relating to the COVID-19 public health crisis is available.”

Longmeadow health officials are now working on tracing close contacts of the individual. If any are identified, they will be contacted by health officials and may be ordered to quarantine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories