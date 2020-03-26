Longmeadow resident tests positive for COVID-19

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow has reported its first case of COVID-19.

According to a statement released by the town, the individual is in isolation at home at this time.

“We are monitoring this case very closely, in accordance with all Department of Public Health guidelines,” Town Manager Lyn N. Simmons said. “We will continue to keep the residents of Longmeadow updated as more information relating to the COVID-19 public health crisis is available.”

Longmeadow health officials are now working on tracing close contacts of the individual. If any are identified, they will be contacted by health officials and may be ordered to quarantine.