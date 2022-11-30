LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow resident visited the police department to thank the officers who helped save his life.

Longmeadow police were called Tuesday, November 22nd when Joseph collapsed while walking his dog. He was suffering from a cardiac event when a passerby, Margaret M., stopped her car, provided CPR, and called 911.

Members of the police and fire departments collectively initiated life-saving measures. Deputy Fire Chief Macsata is credited with the “quality of CPR” as the reason Joseph survived. The Longmeadow police later found out he had no pulse for nearly one minute. After two days, Joseph awoke in the hospital unaware of what had happened.

The police department is awarding Margaret M. with a Citizen Commendation for her heroism.