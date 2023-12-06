LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Shops have been sold for more than $30 million.

The former owners, a company called Grove Real Estate, is selling off most of its property portfolio to downsize and simplify. Regency Centers purchased the Longmeadow Shops for $30.4 million.

Regency Centers is a Florida-based company that owns commercial properties throughout the U.S. including eight in Massachusetts. The shops have been owned by Grove Real Estate since 1994. Although all the storefronts are leased, partners at Grove point out the perks that come with the new owners.

“You know they do have some advantages because they’ve got so many shopping centers and they know they have relationships with so many tenants, when they do get a vacancy they have a lot of people they can call upon,” said Steve Walker.

In addition to the new ownership, people can soon expect a new restaurant, Lola, a new taqueria owned by the Federal Restaurant Group, which also owns the Italian eatery Posto in the same plaza. Lola is set to open in February 2024.