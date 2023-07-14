Ryan Downes of Longmeadow is the youngest golfer to win the Massachusetts Amateur Championship.

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)– A teenager from Longmeadow has become the youngest golfer to win the Massachusetts Amateur Championship.

Seventeen year old Ryan Downes took first place at the tournament, which was held at the Essex County Club, in Manchester-by-the-Sea from July 10-14. It was a tight race between Downes and friend and longtime clubmate Matthew Naumec, of Wilbraham.

“He’s one of my favorite people to play with,” Downes said of Naumec. “He’s a great guy. He’s so respectful out there, and I have the utmost respect for him. It was just a really enjoyable experience.”

Downes will be a senior at Longmeadow High School in the fall. He has also won the 2022 Ouimet Memorial Tournament and the 2023 AJGA Justin Thomas Junior Championship.