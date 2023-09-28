SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With a shutdown of the federal government looming, the risk of those in need of food assistance is rising.

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. have yet to agree to a spending plan ahead of the September 30 deadline. Nearly 7 million low-income women and children could lose access to food and nutrition assistance from programs like WIC.

Governor healey has said there would not be an immediate impact for families on WIC, if the shutdown doesn’t last too long. A spokesperson from WIC sent 22News a statement about the impact, which said in part, “in the event of a federal government shutdown, there will be no immediate impact to WIC families in Massachusetts. WIC families will be able to continue to attend appointments and recieve benefits.”

22News spoke with the executive director, Jodie Falk at Rachel’s Table, a springfield organization that provides food for those with low income. “We are already looking into how we can double our sources and kind of increase our impact in ways we can move more food to those particular agencies,” said Falk. “We hope it doesn’t last long and are very much concerned and wanting to be resourceful and helpful as possible.”

More than 1 million Massachusetts residents depend on SNAP benefits, a program that millions of low-income Americans depend on and that’s funded by the federal government.

