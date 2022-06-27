CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A change of command at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in Chicopee during a challenging time for agencies that provide food in their community for families in need.

Kimberly Caisse is no stranger to this agency and has been a longtime supporter and fundraiser for Lorraine’s. She told 22News that these are difficult times for many families in Chicopee who need help and that number keeps growing.

“Right now the economy the way it is, food prices going up, gas prices going up, people are coming in looking for help. That’s the challenge right now.” Kimberly Caisse, Larriane’s Soup Kitchen Executive Director

Kimberly Case will plunge right into her work generating more donations from Chicopee businesses to feed the increasing number of families who depend on Lorraine’s to put on their table every week.

“We are excited to have Kim bring her experience and her energy to Lorraine’s, and to help us improve our outreach to the community.” said Al Picard, Co-President of Lorraine’s Board of Directors. “Kim’s organizational skills, her outgoing personality, and her passion for helping people will bring a new energy to Lorraine’s, and we look forward to seeing where the organization goes in the next 5 years.” added Donna Marratta, Co-President.

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee has been serving the community for over 32 years.