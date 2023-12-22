WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people have turned to lottery scratch tickets for stocking stuffers this year.

Lottery players in the state, spend an average of $1,000 dollars on tickets each year. It’s about $300 more than any other state. The most money is spent on scratch offs just before Christmas. Director of Communications with the Massachusetts State Lottery, Christian Teja tells 22News that this week is traditionally one of the top instant ticket sales weeks of the year.

One person 22News spoke with says he spent almost $400 on scratch offs, to give as gifts,”this time of year you know you feel like you almost spend too much on everything so it’s not necessarily just lottery tickets, but just a total of everything for the holidays is just a pretty expensive time of the year,” said Brandon Kelly of Springfield. “So, with lottery tickets on top of that, you just kind of feel the same wage with kind of everything else too.”

He adds, “people in my family you know they look forward to being able to scratch the lottery tickets and a lot of times we do have a couple of big winners so it is a good time.”

And just a reminder, if you are looking for last minute gifts, experts say lottery tickets are not recommended for kids, as the games can become addictive for developing minds. In the Bay State, the legal gambling age is 18.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.