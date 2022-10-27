CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Chicopee is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Paul Romanovicz of Chicopee has claimed a $2 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game on October 21st.

Paul chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $1,300,000 (before taxes). He bought his ticket at Quick Pick Convenience located at 452 Chicopee St. in Chicopee. The retailer will get a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.