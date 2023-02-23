HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Holyoke is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s Keno.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, David Miner of Holyoke claimed a total of $120,180 playing Keno on February 22.

David matched 8 of 9 numbers with a 3 times multiplier, for a win on Monday. The winning ticket was sold at the Cumberland Farms located at 130 College Highway in Southampton.

Prize for 8 of 9 = $4,000 x $10 = $40,000 x 3X Bonus = $120,000!

