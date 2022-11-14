SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a couple of days of warmer than usual temperatures, cold weather is back in western Massachusetts, with Monday night’s lowest temperatures reaching below freezing.

22News crews were in downtown Springfield Monday night, where some residents were seen enjoying the nice but chilly fall day. One man said he’s prepared for the dip in temperatures.

Jeremy Nieves told 22News, “Everybody is now starting to bundle up, they are getting their coats, they are getting their scarves and now they are bracing for winter.”

And a reminder, the cold weather can have an effect on sensitive plants. You may want to cover up or bring in any plants that you have outside when colder temperatures are in the forecast.