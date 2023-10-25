CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Thanksgiving less than a month away, turkey prices are dropping.

Last year, turkeys were at record-breaking prices because of covid-19 and bird flu. They have since seen a 15 to 20-cent drop. Owner Larry Katz of Arnold’s Meats says they are selling them at $2.49 a pound, a decrease from about $2.89 last year.

He does say that consumers still may have trouble finding larger turkeys this year for Thanksgiving, but that he has plenty of smaller ones for now.

