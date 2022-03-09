CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers everywhere are concerned about how high the gas prices have jumped the past week. 22News is working for you with a list of the lowest gas prices in western Massachusetts.

Gas stations charging under $4 per gallon of gas according to GasBuddy.com:

Gulf located at 636 Main Street in Holyoke: $3.99

Honeyland Farms located at 206 Newbury Street in Springfield: $3.99

Xpress Fuel located at 119 Boston Road in Springfield: $3.99

Costco in West Springfield is charging $3.99 per gallon as of Wednesday morning. In order to get gas at Costco, you have to have a membership that starts at $60 per year.

BJ’s in Chicopee is also membership only which is charging $3.99 per gallon for gas. The membership starts at $55 per year.