HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito was in Buckland Thursday announcing a series of grants going to towns across the state.

It’s called the efficiency and regionalization program. In total $1.6 million went across the state. Finding ways to make communities run more smoothly when it comes to local governments.

An example is Shelburne and Buckland. They’re receiving funds to combine their police forces. The idea is that while they’re divided by a river they are a community that is linked and having a police force respond to both areas could improve their efficiency. Buckland Acting chief Kurt Gilmore explained how important this funding will be.

“With this grant award with the town of Buckland and Shelburne. We’ll be able to create a single unified police department that will be able to serve our nearly 4,000 residents more effectively and more efficiently,” said Acting Chief Kurt Gilmore of Buckland Police Department.

That will be $200,000 going towards the regionalization of the two departments. Grant funding is also going towards communities like Bernardston and Leyden.