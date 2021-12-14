Lt. Governor Polito to announce site readiness projects in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will be in Ludlow Tuesday joining with Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy for a Site Readiness Program grant announcement.

They will be at Mill 10 at the Ludlow Mills on 68 State Street at 3 p.m. The program aims to prepare properties to be quickly repurposed for industrial and commercial projects in the private sector. It especially focuses on converting abandoned sites and obsolete facilities into tax-generating properties.

According to MassDevelopment in July 2020, the Westmass Area Development Corporation received $80,000 to assist in the redevelopment at Ludlow Mills. The money was used to “update marketing data, prepare a strategic marketing plan, and prepare specific redevelopment build-out concepts for individual mill buildings and districts within the Ludlow Mills complex,” the governor’s statement says.

MassDevelopment announced $250,000 funding for the fifth round of the Site Readiness Program in November of this year. The Westmass Development Corporation will use this grant to make capital improvements to the historic stockhouses within the Ludlow Mills at 100 State Street. The stockhouses include approximately 22 one-story, 6,000-square-foot buildings that house small manufacturing businesses, entrepreneurial startups, and other unique entities; the critical capital improvements funded by this grant will make 10 of these buildings more viable for existing and future tenants.