LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Celebrations of the Jewish holiday Purim kicked off Wednesday night at the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow.

The evening’s celebrations started with a performance by “Clowntique” followed by the megillah reading and a light dinner. 22News spoke with the Rabbi that hosted the event about the celebration of Purim.

“It’s a very festive time,” Rabbi Noah Kosofski said. “The kids are very excited and when we read the Megillah, anytime we hear the villain’s name mentioned we make a lot of noise and a lot of commotion to block out his name.”

The Jewish holiday is celebrated every year on the 14th of the Hebrew month. Purim officially began Wednesday and the holiday will come to an end Thursday evening.