LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow community gathered for a night of learning and dreidel, on this last night of Hannukah.

Families celebrated this 8th and final night of light at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy. It commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The community shared stories, sang songs, and learned about the traditions of the Festivals of Lights. They also played dreidel, a traditional spinning top game. It was a night of learning about the rich cultural heritage of the local Jewish community.

“This gives us direction, this gives us a focus on life, it’s our entire energy,” said Rabbi Noach Kosofsky, Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy Director/Principal. “What we’re celebrating is that Judaism does not die, the spirit is in an internal flame that’s in every one of us. And that’s the symbolism of the Menorah.”

The Rabbi said it is his hope that when the third temple in Jerusalem is completed, the Jewish community should gain some peace in the world.

