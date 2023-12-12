LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On the sixth night of Hanukkah, Longmeadow’s Jewish community came together for a Menorah parade.

This is the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy’s 6th year hosting this event. It featured a procession of cars decorated with Menorahs and Hanukah car flags.

Families and community members got to join in on the celebration from their own cars. Jewish faith leaders told 22News, the parade helped show the spirit and resilience of the Jewish community, while shining a light on Israel.

“The menorah symbolizes goodness, sanity, humanity, and a little bit of light pushes away a lot of darkness,” said Rabbi Noach Kosofsky.

For the next two nights of Hanukkah, the LYA will be holding a dinner Wednesday and a game night of dreidel Thursday.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.