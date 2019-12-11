‘Lucky’ Springfield resident won $1 million

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Lucky” instant ticket game.
According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Migdalia Ayende of Springfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Lucky” instant ticket game on December 2nd.
Ayende chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).
The ticket was bought at South End Convenience, located at 679 Main Street in Springfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Two additional $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $5 “$1,000,000 Lucky” instant game.
