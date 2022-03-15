LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members donated supplies for Ukrainian soldiers, civilians and children to the Ludlow Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church supply drive. The church has gathered emergency items such as first aid kits, bandages, ready to eat food, blankets and socks.

Since last month, Ukraine has been under attack by Russia with the Ukrainian military on multiple fronts. Father of Ludlow Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church Andriy Krip is a former resident of Ukraine and has family members that currently live in Ukraine. Krip told 22News his reason for creating a supply drive in the beginning of March, “I knew I wanted to do something more and do something to help. This has to be stopped and that’s what motivated me.”

Krip shared how the supplies help those in Ukraine, “It saves them from dehydration, starvation. We do what we can do.” Krip has seen community members come back again and again to help with this crisis. “They feel the pain of Ukrainians and want to help, and want to help package.”

All of the packages are sent out to five or six locations around the Western part of Ukraine. Supplies are to arrive to orphanages, wounded military and civilians, and people who need food. Ukrainian volunteers are to handle the delivery of the supplies to these areas in Ukraine. Over $8,000 had been raised through the church to help with shipping costs.

A total of 88 boxes have been shipped and 150 more boxes are about to be shipped.

The church is still accepting supplies for the drive, but only medical related items. The drive currently has no end date and will continue for an extent amount of time. Donations can be dropped off at 45 Newbury Street in Ludlow.