LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police officers and firefighters were able to put out a porch fire from spreading Tuesday morning.

Ludlow Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Lavoie told 22News, that the fire at 63 Cedar Street was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Police officers got there first, and were able to put out most of the flames with fire extinguishers and firefighters were able to put out what remained.

No one was hurt and the residents were able to remain in their home. Chief Lavoie said they’re still looking into the cause but it appears to be accidental.