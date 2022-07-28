LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum honored a man from Ludlow for participating in the Boston Tea Party by adding a commemorative plaque to his headstone.

As part of the 250th anniversary lead-up the organization is distributing the plaques to all 125 known participants of the Tea Party. Dr. Aaron John Miller was born in 1749 in West Springfield, eventually settling in Ludlow. He was just 24 years old on December 16, 1773 when he participated in the Boston Tea Party.

Photo courtesy: Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, Loeber Communications

Two years later, he enlisted to serve the continental army as a surgeon’s mate. He survived the war and become Ludlow’s first physician residing there with his wife and 10 children until his death in 1838.

The ceremony was held at the Fuller Cemetary in Ludlow.