LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Ludlow celebrated its 248th-anniversary Monday night by making plans for its big 250th party in two years.

The town’s organizing committee held a presentation to show people what they have planned. They also announced they have already secured $50,000 of their $500,000 goal for the party.

“Tonight actually marks our 248th birthday. So it’s very exciting. Tonight’s town hall and we chose this date to put on this town hall so that public and our business people could come out see what the committee is doing.” Linda Collette, chairperson

Those in attendance were encouraged to make suggestions on how the town should mark its 250th anniversary. The year-long celebration will include a parade, a ‘first-night’ celebration, golf tournaments, and movie nights.