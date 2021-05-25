Ludlow holding Memorial Day ceremonies

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Ludlow will be commemorating Memorial Day with ceremonies on Friday and Monday, there will not be a parade this year.

Wreath laying ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 28 beginning at 2 p.m. at Island Pond Cemetery, followed by the Portuguese Veterans Memorial, Sgt. Joshua Desforges Memorial, Veterans Park School, Center Street Cemetery and Civil War Soldiers Monument. At each location a wreath will be laid followed by a prayer for the fallen, Honor Guard rifle salute, and taps. The public is welcome to attend.

On Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m., a Memorial Day Ceremony will commence in front of the Veterans Memorial (across from 20 East Street).

East Street from the Indian Orchard Bridge to Sewall Street will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. to vehicular traffic allowing for residents to attend the ceremony while socially distanced.