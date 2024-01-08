LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)– The Ludlow Police Department has made an arrest in a child enticement case.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, around noon on Saturday, January 6, 2024 officers were called for a report of a man watching two young girls. Police found Michael Wilson, 35, of Ludlow, sitting in a gray Toyota Camry, parked facing eastbound in the westbound lane in front of 65 East Street, blocking the travel lane.

Police say that Wilson is alleged to have watched the two girls as they bought items at Walgreens at 54 East Street, approached them in the parking lot and tried to get them into his car. The girls left and told their parents who were nearby, who called police.

Wilson was arrested on the following charges:

Enticement of a Child Under 16 (Felony)

Disorderly Conduct

He was arraigned Monday in Palmer District Court and held on $15,040 cash bail.

“I would like to commend the efforts and professionalism of the police officers, dispatchers and the shift sergeant for their quick response to a frantic 911 call,” said Chief Valadas. “Their response led to a detailed and thorough on-scene investigation that resulted in an arrest to a very serious crime.”