LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Ludlow is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Francis Nowak of Ludlow claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket game on April 5th. He is the third $1 million prize winner.

Francis chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and plans to use some of his winnings to buy a new car.

He bought his ticket at Valley Farms located at B D Mart located at 2701 Boston Rd. in Wilbraham. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” is a $50 scratch ticket that has the largest instant win prize in Mass. Lottery history, $25 million. It also has the largest payout percentage offered by the Mass. Lottery.

The $50 scratch tickets went on sale February 7th and there are three $25 million, five $2 million, and 12 $1 million remaining up for grabs.