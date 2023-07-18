MAYPORT, Fla. (WWLP) – The Navy Office of Community Outreach shared an update on the mission of a Ludlow native.

Ensign David Miccoli graduated from Loomis Chaffee High School in 2017 and joined his two brothers who were in the military last year. He is serving alongside more than 300 sailors aboard USS Jason Dunham, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Mayport, Florida.

“I had two brothers who served in the military and I felt like this was the best path for me to go to pursue hard work, learn discipline, and have a good overall life experience,” said Miccoli. “Growing up, I learned that where you start, doesn’t necessarily mean that’s where you finish. Coming from a blue-collar background, going to college and playing golf wasn’t really in the cards at first, but through my parent’s perseverance and sacrifice, I was able to be where I am today and I still apply that same concept to my life every day.”

The Navy focuses on on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“My proudest accomplishment was being a part of the men’s U.S. Naval Academy golf team to beat the U.S. Army’s golf team for the first time in five years, and additionally, being a part of the senior class that has the most single-season wins against Army,” said Miccoli. “It demonstrates the leadership from our class and what we exemplified for our junior class to follow.”

“Serving in the Navy means that my children can have the same freedoms and privileges I had growing up. I would like to thank my parents, Peter and Tammy, my siblings, and teammates on my Naval Academy golf team for their support and guidance throughout the last five years,” said Miccoli.

“Without the opportunities provided by my naval service, I wouldn’t be the man I am today,” added Miccoli. “I want to pass on this experience to my future family.”