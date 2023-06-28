LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)– The Ludlow Police and Fire Departments were called to two separate motor vehicle accidents that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
The first accident occurred on Center Street. After multiple 911 calls around 11:22 pm, fire and police found a grey sedan on its roof. Two persons had been in the car and one was removed by bystanders before first responders arrived. One person had serious injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The second accident happened around 4AM. Police and Fire were called to West Street for a tractor trailer truck that drove off the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike and onto West Street. The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries.
The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) assisted as the tractor-trailer leaked an estimated 50 gallons of diesel fuel and eight gallons of engine oil as a result of the crash.
Both crashes are being investigated by local and state police.