LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)– The Ludlow Police and Fire Departments were called to two separate motor vehicle accidents that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The first accident occurred on Center Street. After multiple 911 calls around 11:22 pm, fire and police found a grey sedan on its roof. Two persons had been in the car and one was removed by bystanders before first responders arrived. One person had serious injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A sedan that came to rest on its roof during a crash on Center Street in Ludlow late Tuesday night. (Courtesy Ludlow Police Department)

The second accident happened around 4AM. Police and Fire were called to West Street for a tractor trailer truck that drove off the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike and onto West Street. The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) assisted as the tractor-trailer leaked an estimated 50 gallons of diesel fuel and eight gallons of engine oil as a result of the crash.

The tractor-trailer that was traveling westbound on the Massachusetts Turnpike, that drove off the turnpike overpass and onto West Street in Ludlow early Wednesday morning. (Photo Courtesy Ludlow Police and Fire)

Both crashes are being investigated by local and state police.