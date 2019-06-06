Ludlow receives $3 million grant to help upgrade Riverside Road

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal was in Ludlow Wednesday to announce a three million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to help upgrade Riverside Road.

The money will help rebuild and extend Riverside Road, which is the main road to the more than 100-year-old Ludlow Mills complex.

Select Board chairman, Derek DeBarge told 22News, the upgrade will allow smoother access to this major development project.

“Now that it’s coming to fruition, we have apartments, we have businesses coming in, and all of that to see it’s growth, it’s been such a great thing for our town, I cannot tell you how big it is for us,” said DeBarge.

Ludlow Mills’ current owner said the new road will help them market the industrial complex, and attract tenants.

Work is expected to be completed by late next year.