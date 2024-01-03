LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company was able to acquire $15 million in green bonds to complete a solar project in Ludlow.

These funds will help the state complete the long-term financing of the Master Sergeant Alexander Cotton Memorial Solar Project in Ludlow. Its project name is in honor of the late Master Sgt. Alexander Cotton of the 439th Airlift Wing “in appreciation of his dedication and service, and in recognition of the long history between MMWEC and Westover,” MMWEC said.

Bond proceeds will provide long-term financing for the project, and repay a short-term construction loan issued in anticipation of the issuance of bonds, fund required reserve accounts, and pay capitalized interest and pay costs of issuance. These green bonds are earmarked to be used exclusively for climate and environmental projects.

The project will generate more than 13,800 megawatt hours per year, enough to power over 1,500 homes. It will displace approximately 13 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions from Massachusetts power plants per year. The municipal light plants in Boylston, Ipswich, Mansfield, Marblehead, Peabody and Wakefield will buy the cleaner power.

“MMWEC is pleased to be able to offer all Massachusetts municipal utilities the opportunity to add more carbon-free energy to their power portfolios through its ability to finance these projects,” said MMWEC Chief Executive Officer, Ronald C. DeCurzio. “We continuously investigate potential project opportunities for the municipal utilities, in alignment with our collective effort to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”