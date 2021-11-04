Lydia’s Closet in Longmeadow supplies donations to foster families in need

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A church in Longmeadow is providing clothing for foster families in need.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Jennifer Greene at St. Andrew’s Church of Longmeadow, Lydia’s Closet is the first foster closet in western Massachusetts to open. Foster families in need throughout western Massachusetts are welcome to collect clothing on Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. located on the basement level of St. Andrew’s Church at 335 Longmeadow Street.

Working closely with the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families (DCF), the members of St. Andrew’s recognized a great need to help families who are bringing foster children into their homes.

“Very often, children in need of a safe home are placed with foster families with very little notice. These last-minute connections can mean the foster parents may be unprepared with appropriate clothing and supplies for the age of the child that comes to their home.” explained Rev. Charlotte LaForest, Rector of St. Andrew’s. “There are a few donation closets in the eastern part of the state, but none in this area until now. The members of St. Andrews have come forward with care and donations to help get this needed service started so we can help lessen the financial barriers for children and their foster families during those crucial first few weeks together.”

If you have donations of gently used clothing from infant to teen or cribs and car seats, contact the church directly at 413-567-5901 or email lydiascloset@st-andrews-longmeadow.org. An Amazon list has also been set up to make donations to children in the foster care system.