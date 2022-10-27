CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local officials are calling on the administration for help when it comes to this year’s heating bills.

This is an issue lawmakers in Northeast have been giving a lot of attention to, especially now since the colder weather is starting to set in. Now there are concerns that the money they’ve already secured from the federal government is not going to be enough.

Elected officials in Massachusetts have been calling on the federal government to take action in light of the rising costs of home heating. Just a week ago, Chairman Neal joined a group of lawmakers asking the Biden Administration to release stockpiles of oil from the Northeast Heating reserve. Now lawmakers are also concerned that the $38 million coming to Massachusetts in emergency funding for extra heating help through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program may not be enough to help people in the Commonwealth.

“I think that the $38 million that has been allocated so far, is likely not to be enough. I think we are looking at some seismic changes in terms of energy development production and renewables and we want to make sure that people who live in New England, particularly here in western and central Massachusetts, can have a safe warm winter,” said Neal.

There are many people who don’t qualify for these heating assistance programs and they still may struggle to cover their heating bills. Neal said he hopes there can be additional money allocated from the federal government to secure this population as well.

If you don’t qualify for the federal heating assistance program, but still need help covering your bills, take a look at the Salvation Army’s Good Neighbor Fund. You may be able to qualify for assistance there.