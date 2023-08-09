HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Macy’s hosting a fundraiser to support mental health resources for children.

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the campaign at Macy’s gives consumers an opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to donate the change to NAMI Western Massachusetts and The Jed Foundation. The funds will provide resources and create systemic change in youth mental health care through educational and support programs at schools and campuses.

Last year, nearly $1.8 million was raised for NAMI and The Jed Foundation for mental health services, resources, and programming at local schools and neighborhoods.

NAMI Western Massachusetts is based in Agawam and helps spread mental health awareness as well as host educational programs across Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties. The Jed Foundation is a non-profit organization that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults.