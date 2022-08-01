WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you haven’t been notified already, you’ll soon be hearing from the Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.

He’s reaching out to all Massachusetts Registered Voters on how you can vote by mail in the upcoming primary election on September 6. If by-chance you don’t receive an application, you can pick one up at your Municipal Clerk’s office.

West Springfield Town Clerk Otto Frizzell spoke about the busy season ahead by saying, “The deadline to return them to get the ballot by mail is August 29th. The clerk’s office has to have them back here by August 29th. The primary is September 6th. That’s the state primary.”

The expansion of mail-in voting two years ago helped push the overall voter turnout to a record 1.7 million Massachusetts voters casting their ballots.